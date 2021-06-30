Dr. Kaur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jasmeet Kaur, MD
Dr. Jasmeet Kaur, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cedar Park, TX.
ARC Now Clinic801 E Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 259-3467
Austin Regional Clinic1025 Sendero Springs Dr Ste 120, Austin, TX 78681 Directions (512) 346-6611
Austin Regional Clinic Southwest1807 W Slaughter Ln Ste 490, Austin, TX 78748 Directions (512) 282-8967
She was amazing! She was caring and compassionate, I am TERRIFIED of blood draws/needles and she helped me get everything done while maintaining my dignity. She was listened to my concerns and what was going on and made sure that we addressed everything. She was professional but still personable and made sure that I was part of my own health but not just the last chart she was looking at.
About Dr. Jasmeet Kaur, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1265961353
- Family Practice
Dr. Kaur accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaur.
