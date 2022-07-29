Dr. Jasmeet Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jasmeet Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jasmeet Mehta, MD
Dr. Jasmeet Mehta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Willingboro, NJ.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
-
1
Cooper Internal Medicine and Specialty Care at JFK651 John F Kennedy Way, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Directions (609) 835-2838
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
She is an excellent doctor. She was very considerate and helpful especially when I really needed to be taken care of
About Dr. Jasmeet Mehta, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1881048676
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.