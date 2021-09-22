Dr. Jasmeet Oberoi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oberoi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jasmeet Oberoi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jasmeet Oberoi, MD is a Registered Nurse in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
Dr. Oberoi works at
Locations
Einstein Pain Institute - Moss1200 W Tabor Rd Rm 104, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-7246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jasmeet Oberoi is excellent, talent and having deep knowledge in the area of pains management/treatments.
About Dr. Jasmeet Oberoi, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- Male
- 1184648644
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oberoi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oberoi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oberoi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oberoi works at
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Oberoi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberoi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oberoi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oberoi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.