Overview

Dr. Jasmin Javaherian, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Javaherian works at Epic Aesthetic Medical Institute Inc. in Encino, CA with other offices in Sun Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.