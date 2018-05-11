Dr. Jasminder Momi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Momi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jasminder Momi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jasminder Momi, MD
Dr. Jasminder Momi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Momi works at
Dr. Momi's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Momi?
He makes me feel confident that my kidney disease is well under control. The entire staff is great.
About Dr. Jasminder Momi, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- Male
- 1952459869
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Santa Clara
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Santa Clara
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Momi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Momi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Momi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Momi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Momi works at
Dr. Momi has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Momi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Momi speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Momi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Momi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Momi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Momi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.