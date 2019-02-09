Dr. Jasmine Albrecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albrecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jasmine Albrecht, MD
Overview of Dr. Jasmine Albrecht, MD
Dr. Jasmine Albrecht, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mill Creek, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
Dr. Albrecht works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Albrecht's Office Locations
-
1
Pmg Nw. Wa Mill Creek Commons16708 Bothell Everett Hwy Ste 201, Mill Creek, WA 98012 Directions (425) 258-7550
-
2
Providence Health & Services-wa916 Pacific Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 258-7550
-
3
Providence Obstetrics and Gynecology900 Pacific Ave Ste 501, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 259-3108
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Albrecht?
Dr. Albrecht is fantastic. She is kind, knowledgeable, compassionate and makes an effort to get to know her patients beyond their medical record. She doesn't beat around the bush, which I really appreciate, and is thorough in her explanations. If you're looking for someone to sugar coat, she's not the doctor for you. If you're looking for a great OB/GYN to take care of you, she's your girl!
About Dr. Jasmine Albrecht, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1972705762
Education & Certifications
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albrecht has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albrecht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albrecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albrecht works at
Dr. Albrecht has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albrecht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Albrecht. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albrecht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albrecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albrecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.