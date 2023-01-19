Dr. Dukandar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jasmine Dukandar, MD
Overview
Dr. Jasmine Dukandar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Dukandar works at
Locations
1
Gastroenterology Associates2089 Hawthorne St Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 365-6556Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System1700 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-9000
3
Jackfl-jackson Memorial Hospital1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 585-1111Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, brilliant and thorough. I am so pleased with Dr Dukandar. She walks me through every step.
About Dr. Jasmine Dukandar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1700299328
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dukandar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dukandar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dukandar works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dukandar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dukandar.
