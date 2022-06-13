See All Gastroenterologists in Austell, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Jasmine Jeffers, MD

Gastroenterology
4.2 (119)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jasmine Jeffers, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Douglas Hospital.

Dr. Jeffers works at WESTSIDE GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOCIATES in Austell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westside Endoscopy Center
    3825 Medical Park Dr Ste 300, Austell, GA 30106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 941-4810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital
  • Wellstar Douglas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (92)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Jun 13, 2022
    Awesome...from beginning to ending!
    Valetine Lawrence — Jun 13, 2022
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jasmine Jeffers, MD.

    About Dr. Jasmine Jeffers, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518950617
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bronx Muni Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY Stonybrook
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jasmine Jeffers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeffers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jeffers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jeffers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jeffers works at WESTSIDE GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOCIATES in Austell, GA. View the full address on Dr. Jeffers’s profile.

    Dr. Jeffers has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeffers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    119 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeffers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeffers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeffers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeffers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

