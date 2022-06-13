Overview

Dr. Jasmine Jeffers, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Douglas Hospital.



Dr. Jeffers works at WESTSIDE GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOCIATES in Austell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.