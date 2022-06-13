Dr. Jasmine Jeffers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeffers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jasmine Jeffers, MD
Dr. Jasmine Jeffers, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Douglas Hospital.
Westside Endoscopy Center3825 Medical Park Dr Ste 300, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 941-4810
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
Awesome...from beginning to ending!
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1518950617
- St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Bronx Muni Hospital Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- SUNY Stonybrook
- Gastroenterology
