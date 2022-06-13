Dr. Kaur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jasmine Kaur, MD
Overview of Dr. Jasmine Kaur, MD
Dr. Jasmine Kaur, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Kaur works at
Dr. Kaur's Office Locations
Genoa Healthcare LLC909 E State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 481-2700
Park Center Inc1909 Carew St, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 481-2810
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaur has cared for my mom for 2 + years. My mom has Alzheimer's disease and the depression/anxiety that go with it. Dr. Kaur was always very compassionate and caring and did everything she could to help my mom feel better. She was very knowledgeable about psychiatric disease/medications. She followed up with my mom frequently to make sure that her meds were working well without undo side effects. Dr. Kaur will be leaving Fort Wayne soon, and we are so sad to see her go. Her future patients are very lucky!
About Dr. Jasmine Kaur, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1992113492
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaur accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaur works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaur.
