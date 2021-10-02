Dr. Jasmine Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jasmine Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jasmine Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Locations
The Woodlands Heart & Vascular Center128 Vision Park Blvd Ste 145, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (281) 606-5355
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
DR.KHAN IS VERY PROFESSIONAL,COURTIOUS,KIND AND VERY CARING WHEN IT CAMES TO HER PATIENTS. VERY KNOWLEDGABLE IN HER PROFESSION. HER WORK ETHICS ARE EXCELLENT AND ADMIRABLE. SHE TREATS HER PATIENTS WITH THE UTMOST RESPECT AND NOT AS A NUMBER. I WOULD RECOMMEND ANY ONE THAT IS IN NEED OF HER SERVICES WITHOUT ANY HESITATION BECAUSE I KNOW YOU WILL BE ABLE TO RECEIVE PROPER CARE.
About Dr. Jasmine Khan, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Malayalam
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi and Malayalam.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
