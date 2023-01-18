Dr. Leong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jasmine Leong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jasmine Leong, MD
Dr. Jasmine Leong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Dr. Leong works at
Dr. Leong's Office Locations
-
1
Totalcare Walk-In Clinic, Inc..13768 Roswell Ave, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (866) 592-2199
-
2
Circle City Medical Group1820 Fullerton Ave Ste 115, Corona, CA 92881 Directions (951) 817-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Leong was my parents doctor for 20 yrs. The best you could find. Thorough, caring, great communication w/patients is the BEST way to describe Dr. Jasmine Leong. They forced my mom into a group practice & she's never been the same. If her insurance covered Dr. Leong still I would drive to Chino for her appts. She's the Dr. Who found my dad's cancer
About Dr. Jasmine Leong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Burmese
- 1083627798
Education & Certifications
- Va Hosp/Uc Davis
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leong speaks Burmese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Leong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.