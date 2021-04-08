Dr. Jasmine Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jasmine Ramos, MD
Dr. Jasmine Ramos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Jasmine L. Ramos M.d PC73555 San Gorgonio Way, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 674-4976
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ramos is a wonderful doctor. I took our older daughter to Dr. Ramos her entire childhood and received care and attention that other doctors do not seem to provide any longer. Unfortunately, over the years there has been staff that isn't the most helpful and the hold times are a bit excessive. Despite the office staff, I wouldn't switch providers because of it. When having our second daughter, the only provider I was hoping would be covered by our insurance was Dr. Ramos.
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1912001637
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Ramos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.