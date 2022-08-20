See All Otolaryngologists in Snyder, TX
Dr. Jason Acevedo, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.6 (45)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Acevedo, MD

Dr. Jason Acevedo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Snyder, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University|TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.

Dr. Acevedo works at DM COGDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in Snyder, TX with other offices in Sweetwater, TX and Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Laryngeal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Acevedo's Office Locations

    Cogdell Memorial Hospital- Specialty Care Clinic
    1700 Cogdell Blvd, Snyder, TX 79549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 695-0444
    Sweetwater Office
    200 E Arizona Ave, Sweetwater, TX 79556 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 695-0444
    West Texas Ear, Nose & Throat
    1665 Antilley Rd Ste 180, Abilene, TX 79606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 793-5165
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hendrick Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Laryngeal Cancer
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Laryngeal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    Golden Rule
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 20, 2022
    Was in this pass Wednesday and saw Mrs Duke. Love how she explained my issue to me. Then took the time to look at another problem I have had. And really listened unlike another ENT office I've been to. Prescribed me some drops and my problem I've been dealing with for years not just months or weeks has cleared up. Greatly appreciated.
    Mary Chavarria — Aug 20, 2022
    About Dr. Jason Acevedo, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740380534
    Education & Certifications

    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    • Texas Technical University|TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
