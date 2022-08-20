Dr. Jason Acevedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acevedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Acevedo, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Acevedo, MD
Dr. Jason Acevedo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Snyder, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University|TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Acevedo's Office Locations
Cogdell Memorial Hospital- Specialty Care Clinic1700 Cogdell Blvd, Snyder, TX 79549 Directions (325) 695-0444
Sweetwater Office200 E Arizona Ave, Sweetwater, TX 79556 Directions (325) 695-0444
West Texas Ear, Nose & Throat1665 Antilley Rd Ste 180, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 793-5165Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Was in this pass Wednesday and saw Mrs Duke. Love how she explained my issue to me. Then took the time to look at another problem I have had. And really listened unlike another ENT office I've been to. Prescribed me some drops and my problem I've been dealing with for years not just months or weeks has cleared up. Greatly appreciated.
About Dr. Jason Acevedo, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1740380534
Education & Certifications
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Texas Technical University|TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acevedo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acevedo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acevedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acevedo has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Laryngeal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acevedo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Acevedo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acevedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acevedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acevedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.