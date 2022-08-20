Overview of Dr. Jason Acevedo, MD

Dr. Jason Acevedo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Snyder, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University|TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Acevedo works at DM COGDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in Snyder, TX with other offices in Sweetwater, TX and Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Laryngeal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.