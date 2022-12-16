Dr. Jason Applebaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Applebaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Applebaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Applebaum, MD is a Dermatologist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology, P.C. - Fresh Meadows5847 188th St, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions (718) 357-8200
Advanced Dermatology PC175 I U Willets Rd, Albertson, NY 11507 Directions (516) 625-6222
Kahn Dermatology2627B Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 351-8101
Tribeca5 Harrison St, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 619-0666
Advanced Dermatology PC510 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 587-1132
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health First Health Plans
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Applebaum is excellent and the reason continue to use the services of Advance dermatology.
About Dr. Jason Applebaum, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1447251129
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Hosps
- New York University Medical Ctr
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Applebaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Applebaum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Applebaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Applebaum has seen patients for Acne, Intertrigo and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Applebaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Applebaum speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Applebaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Applebaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Applebaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Applebaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.