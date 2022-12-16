Overview

Dr. Jason Applebaum, MD is a Dermatologist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Applebaum works at Simply Dermatology in Fresh Meadows, NY with other offices in Albertson, NY, Staten Island, NY, New York, NY and West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Intertrigo and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.