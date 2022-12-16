See All Dermatologists in Fresh Meadows, NY
Dr. Jason Applebaum, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jason Applebaum, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (121)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jason Applebaum, MD is a Dermatologist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Applebaum works at Simply Dermatology in Fresh Meadows, NY with other offices in Albertson, NY, Staten Island, NY, New York, NY and West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Intertrigo and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Diana Sun, MD
Dr. Diana Sun, MD
4.7 (47)
View Profile
Dr. David Khalil, MD
Dr. David Khalil, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Fredric Haberman, DO
Dr. Fredric Haberman, DO
4.9 (983)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology, P.C. - Fresh Meadows
    5847 188th St, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 357-8200
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology PC
    175 I U Willets Rd, Albertson, NY 11507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 625-6222
  3. 3
    Kahn Dermatology
    2627B Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 351-8101
  4. 4
    Tribeca
    5 Harrison St, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 619-0666
  5. 5
    Advanced Dermatology PC
    510 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 587-1132

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Intertrigo
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Intertrigo
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Broken Blood Vessels Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Congenital Psoriasis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cradle Cap Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Diaper Rash Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Guttate Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mild Skin Rash Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Severe Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Zerona® Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 121 ratings
    Patient Ratings (121)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Applebaum?

    Dec 16, 2022
    Dr. Applebaum is excellent and the reason continue to use the services of Advance dermatology.
    Lisa — Dec 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Applebaum, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jason Applebaum, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Applebaum to family and friends

    Dr. Applebaum's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Applebaum

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jason Applebaum, MD.

    About Dr. Jason Applebaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447251129
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Chicago Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York University Medical Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Applebaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Applebaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Applebaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Applebaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Applebaum has seen patients for Acne, Intertrigo and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Applebaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    121 patients have reviewed Dr. Applebaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Applebaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Applebaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Applebaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jason Applebaum, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.