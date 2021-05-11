Dr. Jason Armstrong, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Armstrong, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jason Armstrong, DPM
Dr. Jason Armstrong, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Armstrong's Office Locations
Foot and Ankle Centers of North Houston - The Woodlands17450 St Lukes Way Ste 190, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (936) 284-9551Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Foot and Ankle Centers of North Houston17215 Red Oak Dr Ste 102, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 668-3769Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Probably one of the best podiatrist in the city. I would highly recommend. His staff is very pleasant and respectful of my time.
About Dr. Jason Armstrong, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1053347849
Education & Certifications
- Houston Podiatric Foundation
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armstrong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armstrong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armstrong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armstrong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.