Dr. Jason Ashford, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Ashford, MD

Dr. Jason Ashford, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.

Dr. Ashford works at Conroe Hand Surgery in Houston, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ashford's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Conroe Hand Surgery
    800 Peakwood Dr Ste 2D, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 494-2969
  2. 2
    Conroe Physicians Associates
    508 Medical Center Blvd Ste 200, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 760-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Prime Health Services
    • Texas True Choice
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 06, 2019
    It was a good visit and he was able to answer my questions
    — Nov 06, 2019
    About Dr. Jason Ashford, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407050347
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • UT Southwestern
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Ashford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ashford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ashford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ashford has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

