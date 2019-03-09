Dr. Jason Bailey, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Bailey, DMD
Dr. Jason Bailey, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Deese Dentistry24370 Us Highway 98, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 210-2060
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- United Concordia
Dr. Bailey is the best! He always answers all our questions and takes his time with us. He and his staff are friendly & welcoming! We love Bailey Orthodontics!
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1851597892
- University Of Alabama At Birmingham / School Of Dentistry Master Of Orthodontics
- University of Alabama Birmingham Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
