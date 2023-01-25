See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Jason Balette, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.9 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Balette, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. 

Dr. Balette works at Surgical Group of The Woodlands in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Group of the Woodlands
    9200 Pinecroft Dr Ste 250, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-3871
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity

Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 25, 2023
    I saw Dr. Balette to remove my lipomas. From the initial visit to discuss them and up until post op visit, him and his staff were extremely thorough and professional. The procedure went well and I am very pleased with the services that I have received from Dr. Balette and his staff. I would highly recommend his services.
    EJ Kim — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Jason Balette, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295762847
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Balette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balette works at Surgical Group of The Woodlands in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Balette’s profile.

    Dr. Balette has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Balette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

