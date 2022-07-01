Overview of Dr. Jason Banks, MD

Dr. Jason Banks, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Decatur Morgan Hospital, Helen Keller Hospital, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.



Dr. Banks works at Spine & Neuro in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Decatur, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.