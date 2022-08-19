See All Oncologists in Clarksville, TN
Dr. Jason Barnett, MD

Oncology
4.9 (45)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Barnett, MD

Dr. Jason Barnett, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Barnett works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Clarksville in Clarksville, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Barnett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Thomas Medical Partners
    647 Dunlop Ln Ste 200, Clarksville, TN 37040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 284-4646
  2. 2
    Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Midtown Gynecologic Oncology
    2004 Hayes St Ste 205, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 284-4646
  3. 3
    Clarksville Office
    311 Landrum Pl Ste 100, Clarksville, TN 37043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 284-4646

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
  • Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Ovarian Cysts
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Adnexal Tumors Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Choriocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Trophoblastic Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Epithelial Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placental-Site Gestational Trophoblastic Tumor Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Dr Barnett and his staff made me feel comfortable and at ease. I was so terrified of having a hysterectomy because I have always been told that I was a complicated case and because I'm overweight. Dr Barnett was patient and answered all questions. On the day of surgery, my comfort was priority. The overall experience was wonderful!
    Janet C — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Jason Barnett, MD

    • Oncology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477511830
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Sch Of Med Gynecology Oncology
    • Wright State University Integrated Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program
    • Wright State University
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
