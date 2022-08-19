Dr. Jason Barnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Barnett, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Barnett, MD
Dr. Jason Barnett, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Barnett works at
Dr. Barnett's Office Locations
-
1
Saint Thomas Medical Partners647 Dunlop Ln Ste 200, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (615) 284-4646
-
2
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Midtown Gynecologic Oncology2004 Hayes St Ste 205, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-4646
-
3
Clarksville Office311 Landrum Pl Ste 100, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (615) 284-4646
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnett?
Dr Barnett and his staff made me feel comfortable and at ease. I was so terrified of having a hysterectomy because I have always been told that I was a complicated case and because I'm overweight. Dr Barnett was patient and answered all questions. On the day of surgery, my comfort was priority. The overall experience was wonderful!
About Dr. Jason Barnett, MD
- Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1477511830
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Sch Of Med Gynecology Oncology
- Wright State University Integrated Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program
- Wright State University
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnett works at
Dr. Barnett has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.