See All Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Jason Baron, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jason Baron, MD

Psychiatry
2.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Baron, MD

Dr. Jason Baron, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON.

Dr. Baron works at Dapa Family Recovery Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Gina Baiamonte, LPC
Gina Baiamonte, LPC
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Baron's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dapa Family Recovery Center
    5500 Guhn Rd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 783-8889
  2. 2
    Lone Star Behavioral Health
    16303 Grant Rd, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 516-6200
  3. 3
    Intracare North Hospital
    1120 Cypress Station Dr, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 783-8889

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Baron?

    Mar 09, 2016
    i loved doctor baron he was very nice caring and actually listened. he gave great advice and i will truly miss him the only reason i have to stop seeing him is because he not taking outpatient anymore i just hope i can find another great doctor thank you for all your help
    francene hernandez in Houston, TX — Mar 09, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Baron, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jason Baron, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Baron to family and friends

    Dr. Baron's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Baron

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jason Baron, MD.

    About Dr. Jason Baron, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104865260
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Baron has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baron accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Baron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baron has seen patients for Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Baron. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jason Baron, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.