Overview of Dr. Jason Baron, MD

Dr. Jason Baron, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON.



Dr. Baron works at Dapa Family Recovery Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.