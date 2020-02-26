Dr. Jason Baxter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baxter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Baxter, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Baxter, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Baxter works at
Locations
-
1
Div of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baxter?
The best experience I have ever had.
About Dr. Jason Baxter, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093731184
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baxter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baxter accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baxter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baxter works at
Dr. Baxter has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baxter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Baxter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baxter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baxter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baxter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.