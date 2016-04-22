Dr. Beaman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jason Beaman, DO
Overview
Dr. Jason Beaman, DO is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Locations
Premier Labs LLC1111 W 17th St, Tulsa, OK 74107 Directions (405) 413-6079
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beaman is very knowledgeable about his area of expertise! He seemed very confident and competent. He is also kind and has a wonderful sense of humor. Greatly impressed!
About Dr. Jason Beaman, DO
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Addiction Medicine, Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Beaman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beaman.
