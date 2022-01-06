See All Hospitalists in Turnersville, NJ
Dr. Jason Becker, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jason Becker, DO

Hospital Medicine
4.8 (112)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jason Becker, DO is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Washington Township Hospital.

Dr. Becker works at Regulus Specialty Care in Turnersville, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Compare with other Hospital Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Francis Oswald, APN
Francis Oswald, APN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Paul Jang, DO
Dr. Paul Jang, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Amanda Valvano, DO
Dr. Amanda Valvano, DO
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regulus Specialty Care
    1A Regulus Dr, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 542-2273
  2. 2
    Voorhees Specialty Care - Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine
    333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 542-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Washington Township Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lung Nodule
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pneumonia
Lung Nodule
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pneumonia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 112 ratings
    Patient Ratings (112)
    5 Star
    (96)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Becker?

    Jan 06, 2022
    He listens carefully and offers good advice
    — Jan 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Becker, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jason Becker, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Becker to family and friends

    Dr. Becker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Becker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jason Becker, DO.

    About Dr. Jason Becker, DO

    Specialties
    • Hospital Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801177878
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rowan University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rowan University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rowan University School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Temple
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Critical Care
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Becker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Becker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    112 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jason Becker, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.