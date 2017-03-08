See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sparks, NV
Dr. Jason Bellak, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (18)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jason Bellak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sparks, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Norman Regional Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Bellak works at Allergy and Asthma Associates in Sparks, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & Asthma Associates
    2135 Green Vista Dr Ste 109, Sparks, NV 89431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 359-5010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Norman Regional Hospital
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immune Disorders Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Leiomyomatosis Familial Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WEA Trust
    • WellCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jason Bellak, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407951700
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
    • Mayo Clinic
    • Mayo Clinc
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    • UCLA
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Bellak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bellak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bellak works at Allergy and Asthma Associates in Sparks, NV. View the full address on Dr. Bellak’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

