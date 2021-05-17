Overview

Dr. Jason Bentow, MD is a Dermatologist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Bentow works at Dermatology Consultants of Frisco in Frisco, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Tinea Versicolor and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.