Dr. Jason Bergman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Bergman, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jason Bergman, DDS is an Endodontics Practitioner in Asheville, NC.
Dr. Bergman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Calhoun Travis DDS PA22 Medical Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 348-1998
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bergman?
I was referred to Dr. Bergman for a root canal by my general dentist (Dr. Jeffery Loftin) . Hearing the words “root canal” was traumatic, as I’ve had some pretty bad experiences with this procedure in the past. Not this time! Everyone in Dr. Bergman’s office, from the receptionists to his dental assistant, was friendly, professional and reassuring. The procedure was completely painless and took less than an hour. If you need an Endodontist I highly recommend Dr. Bergman.
About Dr. Jason Bergman, DDS
- Endodontics
- English
- 1114141389
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bergman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergman works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.