Dr. Jason Bergman, DDS

Endodontics
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jason Bergman, DDS is an Endodontics Practitioner in Asheville, NC. 

Dr. Bergman works at Calhoun, Travis in Asheville, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Calhoun Travis DDS PA
    22 Medical Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 348-1998

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Nov 17, 2022
I was referred to Dr. Bergman for a root canal by my general dentist (Dr. Jeffery Loftin) . Hearing the words “root canal” was traumatic, as I’ve had some pretty bad experiences with this procedure in the past. Not this time! Everyone in Dr. Bergman’s office, from the receptionists to his dental assistant, was friendly, professional and reassuring. The procedure was completely painless and took less than an hour. If you need an Endodontist I highly recommend Dr. Bergman.
Jerry Hagan — Nov 17, 2022
Photo: Dr. Jason Bergman, DDS
About Dr. Jason Bergman, DDS

Specialties
  • Endodontics
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1114141389
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jason Bergman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bergman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bergman works at Calhoun, Travis in Asheville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Bergman’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

