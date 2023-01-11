See All Radiation Oncologists in Conroe, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Jason Berilgen, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.8 (19)
Map Pin Small Conroe, TX
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Berilgen, MD

Dr. Jason Berilgen, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital.

Dr. Berilgen works at Millennium Physicians in Conroe, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX and Tomball, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Dr. Berilgen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Millennium Physicians - HCA Conroe
    506 Medical Center Blvd Ste 100, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 569-2130
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Millennium Woodlands Radiation & Diagnostic Center
    9323 Pinecroft Dr Ste 110, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 943-2440
    Monday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    Millennium Physicians Radiation - Tomball
    13700 MEDICAL COMPLEX DR, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 315-8160
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Bladder Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Jason Berilgen, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972707578
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Joseph's Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University
    Undergraduate School

