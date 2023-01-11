Dr. Jason Berilgen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berilgen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Berilgen, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Berilgen, MD
Dr. Jason Berilgen, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital.
Dr. Berilgen works at
Dr. Berilgen's Office Locations
Millennium Physicians - HCA Conroe506 Medical Center Blvd Ste 100, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (281) 569-2130Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Millennium Woodlands Radiation & Diagnostic Center9323 Pinecroft Dr Ste 110, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 943-2440Monday6:00am - 6:00pmTuesday6:00am - 6:00pmWednesday6:00am - 6:00pmThursday6:00am - 6:00pmFriday6:00am - 6:00pm
Millennium Physicians Radiation - Tomball13700 MEDICAL COMPLEX DR, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 315-8160Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A husband, father, grandfather, and brother was given a very short time to live after he was diagnosed with lung cancer; Dr. Berilgen's passion to see his patients healed, or given extra time, saved my husband's life. We are forever grateful and can only wish that those who feel hopeless find a doctor like Dr. Berilgen. He will always hold a precious place in our hearts.
About Dr. Jason Berilgen, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
- St Joseph's Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Washington University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berilgen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berilgen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berilgen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berilgen speaks Arabic and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Berilgen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berilgen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berilgen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berilgen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.