Dr. Jason Berkley, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Perri and Siddique Spine Surgery Inc.444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-9900
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Doctor Berkley spent time listening to my concerns and worked with me to create the best plan for treatment. He was patient and answered all my questions. I truly appreciated his time and knowledge.
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
Dr. Berkley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkley has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berkley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berkley speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkley.
