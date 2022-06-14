See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Peabody, MA
Dr. Jason Bessey, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jason Bessey, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jason Bessey, MD

Dr. Jason Bessey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.

Dr. Bessey works at North Shore Physicians Group Neurosurgery and Spine in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spinal Compression Fracture Repair, Kyphoplasty and Percutaneous along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Bessey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Margaret A Robinson DO
    4 Centennial Dr Ste 204, Peabody, MA 01960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 977-0351

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Salem Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous
Low Back Pain
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bessey?

    Jun 14, 2022
    Dr. Bessey is by far one of the most wonderful doctors I have met, he listened to me, he understood my pain, and he wasted no time getting me on his schedule to operate and change my life. Day of surgery he came in and explained it all and made sure I didn’t have questions! I will forever be thankful and recommend him highly to anyone who needs his services! Thank you Dr. Bessey for being an incredible surgeon/human!
    — Jun 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Bessey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jason Bessey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bessey to family and friends

    Dr. Bessey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bessey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jason Bessey, MD.

    About Dr. Jason Bessey, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124348750
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Bessey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bessey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bessey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bessey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bessey works at North Shore Physicians Group Neurosurgery and Spine in Peabody, MA. View the full address on Dr. Bessey’s profile.

    Dr. Bessey has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spinal Compression Fracture Repair, Kyphoplasty and Percutaneous, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bessey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bessey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bessey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bessey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bessey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jason Bessey, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.