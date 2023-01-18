Dr. Jason Bethea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bethea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Bethea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Bethea, MD
Dr. Jason Bethea, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.
Dr. Bethea works at
Dr. Bethea's Office Locations
Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Matthews1401 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 312, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 908-2822
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Every visit he is very attentive and really cares for his patients.
About Dr. Jason Bethea, MD
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1013335629
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bethea has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bethea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bethea using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bethea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bethea works at
Dr. Bethea has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bethea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bethea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bethea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.