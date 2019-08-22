See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Southfield, MI
Dr. Jason Bitkowski, DO

Pain Management
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jason Bitkowski, DO

Dr. Jason Bitkowski, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Bitkowski works at Select Specialists, Pain Management in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bitkowski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Select Specialists LLC
    25354 Evergreen Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 (248) 289-8300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Constipation
Epidural Steroid Injections
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Constipation
Epidural Steroid Injections

Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jason Bitkowski, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356555718
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Bitkowski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bitkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bitkowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bitkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bitkowski works at Select Specialists, Pain Management in Southfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Bitkowski’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bitkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bitkowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bitkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bitkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

