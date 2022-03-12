Overview

Dr. Jason Blaser, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Blaser works at Wallis Dermatology Associates PLLC in Longview, TX with other offices in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.