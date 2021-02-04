See All Plastic Surgeons in Bryn Mawr, PA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (73)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Bloom, MD

Dr. Jason Bloom, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bloom works at Bloom Facial Plastic Surgery in Bryn Mawr, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bloom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bloom Facial Plastic Surgery
    2 Town Pl Ste 110, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 424-0336
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bell's Palsy
Birthmark
Broken Nose
Bell's Palsy
Birthmark
Broken Nose

Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 04, 2021
    I have been using him for a few years, and he is great. Not pushing procedures, addresses my concerns and makes recommendations.
    Jodi S. — Feb 04, 2021
    About Dr. Jason Bloom, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    18 years of experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1184780108
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    New York University-(Nyu)
    Residency
    Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System|Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania|University Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    University of Michigan Medical School
    Board Certifications
    Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
