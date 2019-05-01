Dr. Jason Boardman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boardman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Boardman, MD
Dr. Jason Boardman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Mid Florida Surgical Associates10000 W Colonial Dr Ste 288, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 521-3600
Mid Florida Surgical Associates1804 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 243-2622Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boardman is a very caring, skilled surgeon. I trusted him with my life and he took all the fear from this scary time in my life. He has a wonderful sense of humor. Dr. Boardman you are wonderful and thank you for taking the very best care of me and taking the fear from my husband. May God bless you and yours. Sincerely, Louan Warner, Leesburg, FL
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1174745962
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Med Center
- New York Medical College
Dr. Boardman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boardman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boardman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boardman has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Gallstones and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boardman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Boardman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boardman.
