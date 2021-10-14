Overview of Dr. Jason Boley, MD

Dr. Jason Boley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.



Dr. Boley works at Rock Prairie Behavioral Health in College Station, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Bipolar Disorder and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.