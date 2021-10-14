See All Psychiatrists in College Station, TX
Dr. Jason Boley, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (12)
Map Pin Small College Station, TX
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jason Boley, MD

Dr. Jason Boley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.

Dr. Boley works at Rock Prairie Behavioral Health in College Station, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Bipolar Disorder and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rock Prairie Behavioral Health
    3550 Normand Dr, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 703-8848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 14, 2021
    I have been in therapy since 2010 and had many psychiatrist. Dr. Boley is the first one that I’m able to open up to. He is an extremely good listener and very knowledgeable. I would highly recommend Dr. Boley to anyone.
    Jennifer Randall — Oct 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Boley, MD
    About Dr. Jason Boley, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134185234
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Scott & White Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Boley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Boley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boley works at Rock Prairie Behavioral Health in College Station, TX. View the full address on Dr. Boley’s profile.

    Dr. Boley has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Bipolar Disorder and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Boley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

