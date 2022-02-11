Overview of Dr. Jason Boudjouk, MD

Dr. Jason Boudjouk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Boudjouk works at Dr. K. Humulock Internal Medicine Inc. in Warwick, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.