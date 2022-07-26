Dr. Boyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Boyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Boyer, MD
Dr. Jason Boyer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Boyer works at
Dr. Boyer's Office Locations
-
1
Washington Sports Medicine Associates12707 120th Ave NE Ste 203, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 820-1221
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyer?
I had a destroyed rotator cuff and one prior surgery under my belt before coming to Dr. Boyer. To completely fix my issue I needed a cadaver piece inserted to hold the joint together and Dr. Boyer worked with my insurance for 4 months to make that possible. It required two more surgeries and I could not believe how easy and pain-free the post-op was compared to what I had already been through. I highly recommend Dr. Boyer, he is a highly experienced surgeon, kind, gentle and caring. Top notch!
About Dr. Jason Boyer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Thai
- 1629268438
Education & Certifications
- Santa Monica Othopedic Group
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyer works at
Dr. Boyer speaks Thai.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.