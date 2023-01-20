Dr. Jason Brannen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brannen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Brannen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group17198 St Lukes Way Ste 600, The Woodlands, TX 77384 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Brannen performed a hip replacement on me 6 weeks ago. I am finally free from pain. He is a wonderful doctor with an amazing bedside manner. He’s easy to talk to and took the time to answer my questions. He is a true Godsend!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute
- Texas A&amp;amp;M Scott White Hosp|Texas A&amp;M Scott White Hosp
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Orthopedic Surgery
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brannen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brannen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.