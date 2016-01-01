Dr. Jason Bratcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bratcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Bratcher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Bratcher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Fairview Hospital.
Dr. Bratcher works at
Locations
Central Berkshire Gstrntrlgy777 North St Ste 203, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 499-8590Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jason Bratcher, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English, French
- 1306907415
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Texas Tech University
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Bratcher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bratcher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bratcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bratcher works at
Dr. Bratcher has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bratcher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bratcher speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bratcher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bratcher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bratcher, there are benefits to both methods.