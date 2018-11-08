See All General Surgeons in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Jason Breaux, MD

General Surgery
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jason Breaux, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Breaux works at Jason A. Breaux MD in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jason A. Breaux MD
    1211 Coolidge Blvd Ste 404, Lafayette, LA 70503

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Office of Group Benefits
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan
    • Verity Healthnet

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 08, 2018
    Very pleased with the professional and personable care I received from Dr. Jason Breaux and his staff. I underwent double inguinal hernia surgery recently. The services from pre-op through post-op, were wonderful! I highly recommend Dr. Jason Breaux and his staff!!
    About Dr. Jason Breaux, MD

    General Surgery
    20 years of experience
    English
    1619167517
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    • Oschner Clin
    Medical Education
La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Undergraduate School
University Of Louisiana At Lafayette
