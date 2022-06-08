Dr. Jason Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Brown, MD
Dr. Jason Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Ennis Regional Medical Center and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
-
1
Waxahachie Womens Health2460 N Interstate Highway 35 E, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (972) 938-3493
-
2
Jason P Brown MD Pllc151 Rvg Pkwy Ste 100, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (469) 848-7070
-
3
Mansfield Office1670 E Broad St Ste 101, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (972) 938-3493
-
4
Women's Health Specialists of North Texas1505 W Jefferson St Ste 120, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (972) 938-3493
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Ennis Regional Medical Center
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
I had all my prenatal and delivery care with Dr. Brown for my 2nd, 3rd and 4th pregnancy. My husband and I absolutely love him! He is so patient, calm and never rushes you during visits. I have always felt so comfortable and calm throughout all my pregnancies and deliveries with him. I highly highly recommend him!
About Dr. Jason Brown, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386752699
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Hospital University Tex Sw
- Parkland Hosp
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.