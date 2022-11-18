See All Podiatrists in Farmington, UT
Dr. Jason Bruse, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jason Bruse, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (83)
Map Pin Small Farmington, UT
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jason Bruse, DPM

Dr. Jason Bruse, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Farmington, UT. They completed their residency with University of Utah

Dr. Bruse works at Ogden Clinic - Farmington in Farmington, UT with other offices in Bountiful, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Bruse's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ogden Clinic - Farmington
    991 Shepard Ln Ste 200, Farmington, UT 84025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 397-6080
  2. 2
    Mountain West Surgical Center
    1551 Renaissance Towne Dr Ste 200, Bountiful, UT 84010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 383-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Layton Hospital
  • Mckay Dee Hospital
  • Ogden Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bruse?

    Nov 18, 2022
    Had foot surgery in 2019. Great Dr. Explains what the problem and solutions. Listens to questions and replies to them. Great sense of humor. Relatable to people. He did my surgery. I'm going to require another one and will choose him again. If you request no interns he will make sure your requests are made. You've just got to tell him. He can't read your mind. Love his staff, nurses, and scheduler. All were great.
    Judy — Nov 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Bruse, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jason Bruse, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bruse to family and friends

    Dr. Bruse's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bruse

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jason Bruse, DPM.

    About Dr. Jason Bruse, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679502710
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Utah
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Bruse, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bruse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bruse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bruse has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jason Bruse, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.