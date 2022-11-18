Dr. Jason Bruse, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Bruse, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Bruse, DPM
Dr. Jason Bruse, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Farmington, UT. They completed their residency with University of Utah
Dr. Bruse works at
Dr. Bruse's Office Locations
-
1
Ogden Clinic - Farmington991 Shepard Ln Ste 200, Farmington, UT 84025 Directions (801) 397-6080
-
2
Mountain West Surgical Center1551 Renaissance Towne Dr Ste 200, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (801) 383-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Layton Hospital
- Mckay Dee Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bruse?
Had foot surgery in 2019. Great Dr. Explains what the problem and solutions. Listens to questions and replies to them. Great sense of humor. Relatable to people. He did my surgery. I'm going to require another one and will choose him again. If you request no interns he will make sure your requests are made. You've just got to tell him. He can't read your mind. Love his staff, nurses, and scheduler. All were great.
About Dr. Jason Bruse, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1679502710
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruse works at
Dr. Bruse has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.