Dr. Jason Bullajian, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (100)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jason Bullajian, MD

Dr. Jason Bullajian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Medical City Mckinney.

Dr. Bullajian works at Texas Vision & Laser Center in Frisco, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bullajian's Office Locations

  1
    Texas Vision and Laser Center
    8380 Warren Pkwy Ste 101, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 548-2015
  2
    Texas Vision & Laser Center
    4701 Medical Center Dr Ste 1A, McKinney, TX 75069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 548-2015

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
  • Medical City Mckinney

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 15, 2020
    Cataract surgery for both eyes
    — Oct 15, 2020
    Dr. Bullajian's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Bullajian

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. Jason Bullajian, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063415552
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy Of Ophthalmology
    Residency
    • Palmetto Health Richland
    Internship
    • University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Bullajian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullajian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bullajian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bullajian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bullajian has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bullajian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    100 patients have reviewed Dr. Bullajian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bullajian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bullajian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bullajian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

