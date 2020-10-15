Dr. Jason Bullajian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullajian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Bullajian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Bullajian, MD
Dr. Jason Bullajian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Medical City Mckinney.
Dr. Bullajian's Office Locations
Texas Vision and Laser Center8380 Warren Pkwy Ste 101, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 548-2015
Texas Vision & Laser Center4701 Medical Center Dr Ste 1A, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 548-2015
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Mckinney
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Jason Bullajian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Of Ophthalmology
- Palmetto Health Richland
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Texas Tech School Of Medicine
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bullajian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bullajian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bullajian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bullajian has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bullajian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bullajian speaks Spanish.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Bullajian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bullajian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bullajian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bullajian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.