Dr. Jason Bundy, MD

Pain Medicine
4.4 (65)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Bundy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.

Dr. Bundy works at Center for Pain Control PC in Reading, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Pain Control PC
    1235 Penn Ave Ste 302, Reading, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 374-2927
  2. 2
    Reading Hospital
    420 S 5th Ave, Reading, PA 19611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 628-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reading Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Back Pain
Diabetic Nephropathy
Epidural Injection
Back Pain
Diabetic Nephropathy
Epidural Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Transforaminal Injection Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Vascular Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Jason Bundy, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164644548
    Education & Certifications

    • Penn State's Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
    • Pennsylvania State University Hershey Medical Center
    • UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Bundy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bundy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bundy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bundy works at Center for Pain Control PC in Reading, PA. View the full address on Dr. Bundy’s profile.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Bundy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bundy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bundy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bundy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

