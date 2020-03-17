See All Ophthalmologists in Lafayette, IN
Dr. Jason Burgett, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (11)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Burgett, MD

Dr. Jason Burgett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East  and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.

Dr. Burgett works at Burgett Kresovsky Eye Care in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Cataract Removal Surgery and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Burgett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Burgett Kresovsky Eye Care
    1345 Unity Pl Ste 245, Lafayette, IN 47905

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 
  • Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Glaucoma
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Laser Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Abscess Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Encore Health Network
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 17, 2020
    Mar 17, 2020
Absolutely no complaints. Very informative, presents the facts, answers questions, Dr B is friendly and professional. Timely and thorough. Wonderful results for me.
    — Mar 17, 2020
    About Dr. Jason Burgett, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023061736
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Burgett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burgett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burgett works at Burgett Kresovsky Eye Care in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Burgett’s profile.

    Dr. Burgett has seen patients for Cataract, Cataract Removal Surgery and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

