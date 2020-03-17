Overview of Dr. Jason Burgett, MD

Dr. Jason Burgett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.



Dr. Burgett works at Burgett Kresovsky Eye Care in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Cataract Removal Surgery and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.