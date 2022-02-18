Dr. Jason Burkle, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burkle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Burkle, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jason Burkle, DPM
Dr. Jason Burkle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Anderson County Hospital, Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Burkle's Office Locations
Kansas City Institute of Podiatry P.A.10550 Quivira Rd Ste 360, Lenexa, KS 66215 Directions (913) 384-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson County Hospital
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burkle was my choice to use for foot surgery that stemmed from a broken toe. I highly recommend him as your choice as well for many reasons. He is very professional and really takes the time to listen and go over the best options for your care. His staff is amazing with making sure you keep reminded about your appointment, have all the information you need and to be available if you have any problems or questions. The handle themselves with the best safety and professionalism when they see you, but are also very personable, not making you feel like just another chart. Surgery went amazing, with Dr. Burkle and his staff doing the best possible job throughout the entire process, especially post-op care & follow-up. This by far has been the best top to bottom team I've ever had the privilege of taking care of me!! A+++!! Make Dr. Burkle and his team your A+++ as well!
About Dr. Jason Burkle, DPM
- Podiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1871997593
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burkle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burkle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burkle has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burkle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkle.
