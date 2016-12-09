See All Urologists in Thomasville, GA
Dr. Jason Burnette, MD

Urology
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Thomasville, GA
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Burnette, MD

Dr. Jason Burnette, MD is an Urology Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Brooks County Hospital, Grady General Hospital and Memorial Hospital And Manor.

Dr. Burnette works at South Georgia Emerg Medical Assocs in Thomasville, GA with other offices in Macon, GA and Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Dr. Burnette's Office Locations

    John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital - Rehab
    915 Gordon Ave, Thomasville, GA 31792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 228-2000
    South Georgia Urology Clinic PC
    100 Mimosa Dr, Thomasville, GA 31792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 228-5500
    Urology Specialists of Georgia
    5400 Bowman Rd, Macon, GA 31210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 745-6576
    Warner Robins
    116 Tommy Stalnaker Dr Ste A, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 745-6576

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brooks County Hospital
  • Grady General Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital And Manor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Inability to Urinate Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Retrograde Pyetograms Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 09, 2016
    I have assisted in surgery with each of these surgeons. I am a retired Physician's Assistant in Orthopedics so I recognize excellent care. I live in Woodstock, Ga. so it is a 2 hour drive, but when it came time for me to get a penile prosthesis, I chose Dr. Burnette. Now I am doing great. I highly recommend him. Feel free to contact me.
    Jim Williams in Woodstock, GA — Dec 09, 2016
    About Dr. Jason Burnette, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgia Health Sciences Univ
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Burnette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burnette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burnette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burnette has seen patients for Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burnette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnette. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

