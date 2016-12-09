Overview of Dr. Jason Burnette, MD

Dr. Jason Burnette, MD is an Urology Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Brooks County Hospital, Grady General Hospital and Memorial Hospital And Manor.



Dr. Burnette works at South Georgia Emerg Medical Assocs in Thomasville, GA with other offices in Macon, GA and Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.