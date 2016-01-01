Dr. Jason Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Burns, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Burns, MD
Dr. Jason Burns, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia.
Dr. Burns works at
Dr. Burns' Office Locations
Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates11212 State Highway 151 Ste 150, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 697-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates9157 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 697-2020
Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates11900 Crownpoint Ste 140, San Antonio, TX 78233 Directions (210) 697-2020
Medical Center Opthlmlgy Assocs608 N Bedell Ave Ste A, Del Rio, TX 78840 Directions (830) 775-7271
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jason Burns, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Burns has seen patients for Ocular Surface Reconstruction, Stye and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burns speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
