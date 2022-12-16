Dr. Jason Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Butler, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Butler, MD
Dr. Jason Butler, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth.
Dr. Butler's Office Locations
Mark A. Dirnberger. D.o. P.A.2001 SE Green Oaks Blvd Ste 130, Arlington, TX 76018 Directions (817) 419-6111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Arlington Pain & Therapy851 Highway 287 N, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 419-6111
Arlington Pain & Therapy74 Regency Pkwy, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 419-6111Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
So glad I saw Dr Butler! First appointment he used his laptop to show both me and my husband where my lower back pain is and what caused it. He really cares. We were not rushed. Went through PT and this is the best I have felt in many years and I have not needed pain meds!! His staff is professional and caring. Thank you Dr. Butler for helping me with my pain!
About Dr. Jason Butler, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JPS Health Network - Sports Medicine
- JPS Health Network - Family Medicine
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- University of California At Riverside - Bachelor of Science Biology
